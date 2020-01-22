Mangaluru violence: Tribunal cites excess by cops, seeks judicial probe

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Terming the prohibitory orders clamped under Section 144 in Mangaluru on December 19 as unwarranted, a People’s Tribunal pointed out that it was not effectively communicated to the residents, leading to a complete breakdown in communication. Civilians, who had no connection with the protest against the CAA, were subjected to indiscriminate lathicharge and police firing, it said and recommended a probe by a judicial commission into the “extra-judicial killings” during the firing.

The Tribunal, comprising retired Supreme Court judge Justice V Gopala Gowda, B T Venkatesh and Sugata Srinivasaraju, which conducted public hearings of all persons affected by the incident, came out with its observations on Tuesday. Observing that police action was in excess of their power, it said, “The victims’ testimonies reflect a complete abdication of responsibility by police, and also points to the ‘gross human rights violation’ in the police action.”

The report quotes victims and other eyewitnesses who have alleged that apart from failing to issue warnings before the lathicharge and firing commenced, the officers present used communal slurs and used ‘deplorable language’ in order to provoke the protesters. It says victims have suffered immense financial hardship. “Given the allegations of communalism against the police, and the palpably disproportionate use of force by police, it is clear that the state and officials in question are jointly and severally liable for such transgressions.” Based on the statements, the report said that greater harm was caused to civilians and persons who had nothing to do with the protests. “It is imperative that extra-judicial killings are thoroughly investigated,” it states.

The report also says that though police had justified the use of extreme force citing the ‘grave’ damage caused to M M Kini Rifle Shop and attempts to storm Bunder Police Station by protesters, they did not furnish CCTV camera footage despite repeated requests by the victims’ families.