Home States Karnataka

Police complaint on derogatory comments against bishop Gerald Issac Lobo

Published: 22nd January 2020 04:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2020 04:49 PM   |  A+A-

FIR, First Information Report

For representational purposes

By PTI

MANGALURU: The Udupi Catholic Sabha has lodged a complaint with the district superintendent of police seeking action against a person who allegedly published derogatory comments against Udupi bishop Gerald Issac Lobo in the social media.

The complaint filed on Tuesday said Mohan Salian had made the comments on the bishop's speech during the diocese- level conference of Catholics held on Santekatte Mount Rosary Church premises on January 19.

"Bishop Lobo is the supreme head of the Catholic community in Udupi and any insult to him amounts to insulting the entire Catholic community, the complaint said.

The Facebook post by Salian was going viral and would destroy communal harmony, it said.

The Catholic community had always lived peacefully in Udupi and it was unfortunate that certain elements were trying to spoil the harmony between communities, the Sabha said in the complaint.

The Sabha requested the police to take appropriate legal action against the person who insulted the bishop in the social media.

Cases have been registered against Mohan Salian, police sources said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Udupi Catholic Sabha Udupi bishop
India Matters
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath during a rally in support of CAA in Lucknow Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Won't budge on Citizenship Act despite protests, declares Amit Shah at Lucknow rally
Commands such as 'sit', 'stay' and 'jump' are being taught to strays. (Photo| Express)
Bengaluru Police ‘recruits’ strays as watchdogs for police stations
Indian captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli best all format batsman, feels Michael Vaughan
For representational purposes
Jharkhand's Jharia most polluted city in India, six from UP in top 10: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The virus can spread person to person, though not nearly as easily as viruses such as measles or influenza. (Photo | AP)
All you need to know about China's deadly coronavirus
Half-humanoid humanoid 'Vyomamitra'.
Meet female robot 'Vyomamitra' who will travel to space on ISRO's Gaganyaan
Gallery
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
The demolition of shanties in Bengaluru's Bellandur has put a BBMP engineer in a tight spot for 'ordering' the demolition without authorisation. (Photo | Meghana Sastry/ EPS)
Demolition of Bellandur shanties: BBMP, police in blame game as hundreds become homeless
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp