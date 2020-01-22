Police complaint on derogatory comments against bishop Gerald Issac Lobo

By PTI

MANGALURU: The Udupi Catholic Sabha has lodged a complaint with the district superintendent of police seeking action against a person who allegedly published derogatory comments against Udupi bishop Gerald Issac Lobo in the social media.

The complaint filed on Tuesday said Mohan Salian had made the comments on the bishop's speech during the diocese- level conference of Catholics held on Santekatte Mount Rosary Church premises on January 19.

"Bishop Lobo is the supreme head of the Catholic community in Udupi and any insult to him amounts to insulting the entire Catholic community, the complaint said.

The Facebook post by Salian was going viral and would destroy communal harmony, it said.

The Catholic community had always lived peacefully in Udupi and it was unfortunate that certain elements were trying to spoil the harmony between communities, the Sabha said in the complaint.

The Sabha requested the police to take appropriate legal action against the person who insulted the bishop in the social media.

Cases have been registered against Mohan Salian, police sources said.