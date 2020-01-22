Home States Karnataka

Two arrested in Karnataka's Channnarayapattana for murdering businessman

The police arrested Manish (32) and Kishan (31) from Rajasthan and recovered a revolver and dragon knife from them.

Published: 22nd January 2020 12:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2020 07:47 PM

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HASSAN (KARNATAKA): Channnarayapattana police arrested two people near KSRTC bus stand there for murdering one man and possession of illegal weapons on Tuesday.



The duo, Manish and Kishan was caught by the police when they were travelling to Mangaluru from Mandya after brutally murdering a businessman. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

Interestingly, the duo was caught by the police when they were travelling to Mangaluru from Mandya after brutally murdering one Bundaram, a businessman in Mandya late night on Monday.  

According to the police, the murderers boarded a KSRTC after killing the man.

The miscreants later boarded a bus for Mangaluru after spending some time Bengaluru's Majestic bus stand.

They missed the bus near Kunigal on the Bengaluru-Mangaluru highway when they got off to use the restroom.

One of them then called the traffic controller in Channarayapatna and asked him to collect their luggage at Channarayapatna Bus stand.

The KSRTC officials who collected the bag found a revolver and knife in it and alerted the police who visited the spot and took their bag into custody.

The police then nabbed the suspects when they reached the traffic control room at Channarayapatna Bus stand to collect their bag.

Channarayapatna Town police are questioning the duo and investigation is underway.

