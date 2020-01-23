Home States Karnataka

Bomb scare: Aditya Rao did not act alone, it’s a conspiracy, says Cong MLA UT Khader

Congress MLA UT Khader on Wednesday said that Aditya Rao, the accused in the bomb scare in Mangaluru, could not have acted alone in plating the explosive the the airport.

Published: 23rd January 2020 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2020 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

Aditya Rao being brought to Halasur Gate police station after a medical check-up. He was handed over to Mangaluru police for further investigation | Pandarinath B

By Express News Service

MANGALORE: Congress MLA UT Khader on Wednesday said that Aditya Rao, the accused in the bomb scare in Mangaluru, could not have acted alone in plating the explosive the airport. He said the police should find the others involved, and “unearth the conspiracy”. 

Speaking at a press meet, Khader said, “The episode appears to be a bigger conspiracy, and should be uncovered,” he urged. Khader came down heavily on Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and state Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who had reportedly suspected the role of anti-CAA protesters and the hand of people from Kerala in the incident respectively. “They should apologise for their statements,” he said.

Further, the former minister said that the alleged involvement of Rao proves that anti-social elements are present in all religions. “There are attempts to make light of the incident by claiming that Rao is ‘mentally unstable’.  He planted the bomb while concealing his face. Then he went to Bengaluru to surrender at the DGP’s office. How can he be mentally unstable?” he questioned. 

Stating that the whole episode also exposes the ‘failure by the intelligence’, he said the government has no time for it, as it is “engrossed in cabinet expansion.” Khader also said that there is nothing wrong in former CM HD Kumaraswamy’s recent statement that the incident was nothing but a mock drill. “He might have expressed such doubts based on the information he got from the police. Let the government prove him wrong,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
UT Khader Aditya Rao Mangaluru airport bomb Bomb scare
India Matters
Indian policemen stand guard outside police control room after a wreath laying ceremony for their colleague in Srinagar, India, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan takes to hate speech like fish takes to water: India at UN
The current Chinese outbreak is believed to have originated from the Huanan seafood market, where sea animals and snakes were reportedly sold alive. (File Photo | AFP)
Snakes may be the original source of new coronavirus outbreak in China
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Actor Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton's pre fall 2020 campaign.
Deepika Padukone 1st Bollywood actor to star in a Louis Vuitton campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu SSI Wilson
Gun used to shoot Tamil Nadu SSI recovered from drainage in Kochi
Vyomamitra
Vyomamitra, ISRO's female robot appears in saree on day two
Gallery
Writer-director Padmarajan, one of the most gifted individuals in the history of Malayalam movie industry, passed away this day 29 years ago. For beginners who are not accustomed to this genius' creations, here are five movies to begin with. For his fans,
Vineyards of passion and bloody beaches: 5 eternal Padmarajan films for movie buffs 
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp