Bomb scare: Aditya Rao did not act alone, it’s a conspiracy, says Cong MLA UT Khader

By Express News Service

MANGALORE: Congress MLA UT Khader on Wednesday said that Aditya Rao, the accused in the bomb scare in Mangaluru, could not have acted alone in plating the explosive the airport. He said the police should find the others involved, and “unearth the conspiracy”.

Speaking at a press meet, Khader said, “The episode appears to be a bigger conspiracy, and should be uncovered,” he urged. Khader came down heavily on Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and state Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who had reportedly suspected the role of anti-CAA protesters and the hand of people from Kerala in the incident respectively. “They should apologise for their statements,” he said.

Further, the former minister said that the alleged involvement of Rao proves that anti-social elements are present in all religions. “There are attempts to make light of the incident by claiming that Rao is ‘mentally unstable’. He planted the bomb while concealing his face. Then he went to Bengaluru to surrender at the DGP’s office. How can he be mentally unstable?” he questioned.

Stating that the whole episode also exposes the ‘failure by the intelligence’, he said the government has no time for it, as it is “engrossed in cabinet expansion.” Khader also said that there is nothing wrong in former CM HD Kumaraswamy’s recent statement that the incident was nothing but a mock drill. “He might have expressed such doubts based on the information he got from the police. Let the government prove him wrong,” he said.