CM Yediyurappa networks, woos investors at Davos

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the sub-zero temperatures of Davos, Switzerland, where the World Economic Forum is meeting, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is busy raising the heat on investments in Karnataka. The CM, who has earlier hosted mega events like the Global Investors Meet (GIM), managed to get commitments from investors in youth training, steel, research and solar power generation among others.

Major investors met the CM at the Karnataka pavilion. Among them were representatives of Dassault Systemes, Arcelor Mittal, Bharat Forge, Lockheed Martin, Lulu Group and pharmaceutical major NovoNordisk. The CM assured them that his government was ready to resolve all outstanding issues. Yediyurappa also met his Madhya Pradesh counterpart Kamal Nath who visited the state pavilion.

Dassault Systemes 3DS’ group vice-president Florence Verzelen, said, “We will set up two centres of excellence — one in Bengaluru and another elsewhere in the state — and will train 2,000 youths to take up skilled jobs in big companies and in smart city projects.’’ Dassault already has a substantial presence in Bengaluru. She added that they will also prepare and technically train qualified graduates in engineering with an investment of about Rs 8 crore.

Yediyurappa informed her that there is a huge demand for youths trained in aerospace and defence production, considering that Bengaluru is becoming a hub of defence equipment. Ms Verzelen responded that they would consider this positively. At the dinner hosted by the Confederation of Indian Industry on Tuesday night, the Chief Minister met steel magnate Laxmi N Mittal. He again interacted with Mittal on Wednesday at the state pavilion, where the both discussed the company’s plans to invest in Karnataka.

Mittal, Lulu to invest in state

Mittal, who already has substantial investments and land holdings in Ballari district, complained that the clearances and permissions given by previous BJP government, also headed by Yediyurappa, in 2010 to start a steel plant had run into challenges for various reasons. He asked for the hurdles to be cleared and said he will plan more investments in Karnataka, specially in solar power sector. The CM suggested that he begin working on solar and steel plants simultaneously to which Mittal responded that he will take steps to set up a research and development centre in Bengaluru which will carry out research on steel use.

A promise also came from Lulu Group chairman Yusuf Ali who said soon he will take steps to invest Rs 2,000 crore in Karnataka in the field of logistics.Industries minister Jagadish Shettar, Chief Secretary T M Vijaybhaskar, senior bureaucrat V Ramana Reddy, political adviser M B Maramkal and others have been facilitating the meetings and discussions.