Cops to now get more time with family

By Express News Service

BAGALKOT: There is some good news awaiting police personnel who frequently complain about not getting leave and fail to get a chance to spend quality time with family owing to professional commitments. The Superintendent of Police Lokesh Jagalasar, who is head of the district police, is gearing up to send a directive to all the police station heads in the district in a couple of months that those police constables who seek leave, citing a child’s birthday or wedding anniversary cannot be denied leave.

If implemented, it will be a first of its kind move in North Karnataka. This was first implemented in Mysuru City, when Dr A Subrahmanyeshwara Rao was the City Police Commissioner in 2017, and was applauded by all police constables. The move is aimed at addressing the stress of constables and allowing them to spend quality time with family.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, SP Lokesh Jagalasar said, “The policemen will be under a lot of pressure, as they have to be alert round the clock to enforce the law. It might lead them to physical and psychological stress as they also have to work beyond their working hours.”“They also play a key role in investigation of crime, protect public property, traffic maintenance, and ensure hassle-free VVIP movements,” he said.