Home States Karnataka

Cops to now get more time with family

There is some good news awaiting police personnel who frequently complain about not getting leave and fail to get a chance to spend quality time with family owing to professional commitments. 

Published: 23rd January 2020 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2020 05:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BAGALKOT: There is some good news awaiting police personnel who frequently complain about not getting leave and fail to get a chance to spend quality time with family owing to professional commitments. The Superintendent of Police Lokesh Jagalasar, who is head of the district police, is gearing up to send a directive to all the police station heads in the district in a couple of months that those police constables who seek leave, citing a child’s birthday or wedding anniversary cannot be denied leave. 

If implemented, it will be a first of its kind move in North Karnataka. This was first implemented in Mysuru City, when Dr A Subrahmanyeshwara Rao was the City Police Commissioner in 2017, and was applauded by all police constables. The move is aimed at addressing the stress of constables and allowing them to spend quality time with family. 

Speaking to The New Indian Express, SP Lokesh Jagalasar said, “The policemen will be under a lot of pressure, as they have to be alert round the clock to enforce the law. It might lead them to physical and psychological stress as they also have to work beyond their working hours.”“They also play a key role in investigation of crime, protect public property, traffic maintenance, and ensure hassle-free VVIP movements,” he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Indian policemen stand guard outside police control room after a wreath laying ceremony for their colleague in Srinagar, India, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan takes to hate speech like fish takes to water: India at UN
The current Chinese outbreak is believed to have originated from the Huanan seafood market, where sea animals and snakes were reportedly sold alive. (File Photo | AFP)
Snakes may be the original source of new coronavirus outbreak in China
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Actor Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton's pre fall 2020 campaign.
Deepika Padukone 1st Bollywood actor to star in a Louis Vuitton campaign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu SSI Wilson
Gun used to shoot Tamil Nadu SSI recovered from drainage in Kochi
Vyomamitra
Vyomamitra, ISRO's female robot appears in saree on day two
Gallery
Writer-director Padmarajan, one of the most gifted individuals in the history of Malayalam movie industry, passed away this day 29 years ago. For beginners who are not accustomed to this genius' creations, here are five movies to begin with. For his fans,
Vineyards of passion and bloody beaches: 5 eternal Padmarajan films for movie buffs 
Politics begin where the masses are, not where there are thousands, but where there are millions, that is where serious politics begin.
'Fascism is capitalism in decay': 10 Vladimir Lenin quotes on the communist icon's death anniversary
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp