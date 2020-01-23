Home States Karnataka

Few takers for government schools in rural areas

Close on the heels of government primary schools in rural areas being faced with closure due to a lack of strength,

By B Thipperudrappa
Express News Service

CHIKKAMAGALURU: Close on the heels of government primary schools in rural areas being faced with closure due to a lack of strength, rural government high schools and PU colleges seem to headed for the same fate, thanks to rural students’ passion for English medium education and the glamour of city life.

When urban high schools and PU colleges are brimming with students, their rural counterparts face the problem of even survival, despite all facilities being provided to them. Some rural high schools and PU colleges are locked up following a shortage of strength. Four aided schools have been closed down in the dsitrict in the last two years. Balehole Government PU college in Mudigere taluk has already closed. Only two students were admitted to the Nemmaru PU college in the current academic year at Sringeri taluk.

Speaking to TNIE, DDPU K Nagaraja said that admissions to rural government PU colleges is decreasing year-after-year, with only two students getting admitted to Begaru PU college. Explaining the reason for decline in admissions to rural high schools, DDPI Jayanna said that there are around 315 schools in the district, of which, 200 are in rural areas only, but there is a decline in the admissions in the last two years. However, it is difficult to share exact numbers, he said. However, DDPI Jayanna admitted that there is reduction in admissions because of students and parents are attracted towards English medium schools, and added that in order to contain this migration, English medium schools have been opened in Rangenahalli, Bavikere, Kuntinamadu, Sokke, and Doranalu in Tarikere taluk, and 9th mile stone and Chowlahiriyur in Kadur taluk.

Hemavathy, a retired high school teacher felt the need to introduce English as a medium of instruction in rural high schools too. Other reasons for the dwindling strength in rural schools are not too far away. “Though government high schools and PU colleges in rural areas offer several courses, the students get admitted to town PU colleges. The education department should instruct the heads not to give admissions when all facilities are there in rural schools. Only on certain agreeable conditions, admissions should be allowed in town schools and colleges,” academicians have said.

