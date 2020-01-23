Home States Karnataka

Government looking at loan interest waiver?

Facing flak from farmers’ associations and Opposition leaders over loan recovery drives, the state government on Wednesday directed cooperative societies in the state not to go ahead with the move.

Published: 23rd January 2020 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2020 05:50 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Facing flak from farmers’ associations and Opposition leaders over loan recovery drives, the state government on Wednesday directed cooperative societies in the state not to go ahead with the move. The government is also said to be looking at the possibility of waiving the interest component of Rs 320 crore on long-term loans, in order to encourage farmers to clear their dues.

The registrar of Cooperative Societies on Wednesday recalled the earlier order (dated Dec 27, 2019) directing the societies to recover long-term loans. “As directed by the Cooperatives Minister, the earlier order has been withheld with immediate effect, until further orders,” the letter from the registrar’s office read.Sources in the government said this direction came after Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who is currently in Davos for the World Economic Forum, took note of the opposition to the loan recovery drive, and instructed the officials to halt it immediately.

“The government had directed the societies to halt recovery drives in 2016-17 due to drought, and recently, they were directed to restart efforts to recover loans, as many societies were unable to provide loans to their members,” sources said, justifying the department’s earlier order in December.‘Waiving interest will help farmers with long-term loans’

Long-term loans are provided by cooperatives based on the requirement of farmers for income generation and asset creation, such as setting up cattle sheds, sprinkler irrigation, construction of godowns, fencing, and many other horticulture and irrigation projects. Loans amounting to Rs 1,200 crore, including interest component of Rs 320 crore, are pending. “The cooperatives department has written to the CM’s office, recommending waiver of Rs 320 crore interest component on long-term loans. The decision will be taken by the CM,” sources said. 

“Though we do not know what decision will be taken, the government does want to help those farmers who have taken long-term loans. If the interest component is waived, nearly 46,000 farmers of a total 77,000, who have taken long-term loans, will be willing to clear their dues,” sources said. The rate of interest on long-term loans is decided every year by the state finance department based on the report from the cooperatives department. The coalition government headed by HD Kumaraswamy had waived short-term crop loans.

