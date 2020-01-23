Mangaluru bomb scare: Aditya Rao hatched conspiracy during his previous jail term

Express News Service

MANGALURU: The investigation so far into the planting of a bomb in Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) has revealed that the accused Aditya Rao carried out the unlawful activity all by himself and no

other person was involved, according to Mangaluru city police commissioner PS Harsha.

Addressing a press meet, Harsha said the accused hatched a plan when he was lodged in Chikkaballapur prison for making threat calls to Bangaluru Airport and railway station.



'After deciding to target MIA, he joined a restaurant in Kudla in Mangaluru and researched about the components for making explosives and assembling through open platform sources of internet.'



According to the police, Aditya did the experiments and assembling of explosives during his four weekly offs. A few days before executing his plan, he shifted his base from Mangaluru to Karkala. Then Aditya gave the final touch for the explosive in Karkala.

The top cop said 'considering the incident as a national threat and an act of sabotage, they have invoked strict laws against the accused under various sections of Unlawful Act and Explosives Substances Act.'



He said KCOCA is not invoked against him as of now and they have not been able to find out the involvement of a second person in the incident.

The accused has confessed to have made the hoax call to the airport on the same day. He decided to surrender before the police after he came to know that cops knew about his involvement.

Aditya, a BE and MBA graduate worked in more than 20 organisations and was unhappy in life thinking that he is not getting the recognition for his talent and intellect.

Harsha said only FSL tests will be able to reveal whether the bomb was linked to a timer or not.