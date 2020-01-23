Mangaluru bomb scare: Aditya showed attachment to his mystery bag, recall ex-colleagues

By Express News Service

MANGALORE: Exactly a week before he allegedly planted a bomb in Mangaluru International Airport (MIA), Aditya Rao had quit his last job as an accountant in a popular restaurant near BR Ambedkar (Jyoti) Circle in the city.

Curiously, he reportedly showed an unusual attachment to his bag while he worked there. According to its staff, Rao had joined the work on December 16 and quit soon after, stating that his father was unwell and that he needed to take care of him. It appears that the restaurant management did not check his credentials before hiring him and felt lucky for having netted an engineering graduate for the job. He had attended the job interview 2-3 days before joining the work.

A restaurant staffer recalled Rao as someone who mostly kept to himself and carried out his duties “perfectly”. But they were baffled over his ‘attachment’ to his bag. “He never used to keep away from the bag. He carried it with him all the time - even when he would take breaks to attend nature’s call,” he said, adding that he also had the habit of writing diary.

Another staff member recollected Rao receiving some white powder through online shopping and it being strewn around his counter. Once, he was said to have been warned by the management for using the office internet for his personal requirement.

On seeing the picture of the accused on television on Monday, the staff members suspected that it could be Rao because of the striking similarity. However, they were shocked when their suspicion turned true and police landed at the restaurant to enquire about Aditya.