Mangaluru bomb scare: No contact with Aditya for last 2 years, says brother

The family of Aditya Rao had disowned him and kept him way from for the past two years as he had failed to ‘mend his ways’, his brother Akshath Rao said on Wednesday.

Aditya Krishnamurthy Rao surrendered at the DGP office in Bengaluru

Aditya Krishnamurthy Rao surrendered at the DGP office in Bengaluru.

By Express News Service

Despite several pleas from his father and other family members, Aditya apparently refused to change his ways. “So we kept him out of the family and we have no contact with him for the last two years,” he said.
Akshath, who works in a nationalised bank, said the last time the family contacted Aditya was when their mother died. He was lodged in Chikkaballapur prison at that time, but did not come for the funeral even though jail authorities were willing to let him out on parole to perform the last rites.

Aditya had earlier been arrested for making a hoax bomb call to Bengaluru airport in 2018 and was jailed for six months. Residents of the neighbourhood where Aditya Rao lived at HUDCO Colony in Manipal too expressed shock over his alleged ‘bomb planting’ act. 

Forensic experts collect samples

“It is difficult to say what exploded. It could have been a firecracker that had fallen and went unnoticed,” said an official source.He added that a team of forensic experts had visited the spot and collected the samples from the explosion for analysis. “It will be difficult to state what it was before the chemical analysis of the exploded material,” he added. As Haris has a huge following in his constituency, the news of the injury saw hundreds of his followers rush to St Philomena’s Hospital. Shivajinagar MLA Rizwan Arshad was also among those who visited the hospital to check on Haris. Viveknagar police inspected the spot and are investigating.

Aditya Rao Mangaluru airport Bomb scare
