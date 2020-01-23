Mangaluru bomb scare: No contact with Aditya for last 2 years, says brother

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: The family of Aditya Rao had disowned him and kept him way from for the past two years as he had failed to ‘mend his ways’, his brother Akshath Rao said on Wednesday.

Despite several pleas from his father and other family members, Aditya apparently refused to change his ways. “So we kept him out of the family and we have no contact with him for the last two years,” he said.

Akshath, who works in a nationalised bank, said the last time the family contacted Aditya was when their mother died. He was lodged in Chikkaballapur prison at that time, but did not come for the funeral even though jail authorities were willing to let him out on parole to perform the last rites.

Aditya had earlier been arrested for making a hoax bomb call to Bengaluru airport in 2018 and was jailed for six months. Residents of the neighbourhood where Aditya Rao lived at HUDCO Colony in Manipal too expressed shock over his alleged ‘bomb planting’ act.

