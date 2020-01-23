MLA Haris suffers burns after ‘cracker’ bursts near him

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Tension prevailed in Shanthinagar late on Wednesday evening when Congress MLA NA Haris and four others were injured after “something like a firecracker” burst near where he was seated during a public function. The MLA was immediately shifted to St Philomina’s Hospital where he is being kept under observation after treatment.

Haris’ son Mohammed Nalapad told the media that the MLA, who had been invited as one of the chief guests at the event, was seated on a chair when something exploded near him, causing burns on his right foot.“Doctors have kept him under observation for the time being as the noise caused a ringing in his ears,” Nalapad said. “It was more like the sound of a bomb than anything else,” he added.

However, he also said the possibility of this act being deliberate cannot be ruled out. “Such an incident has never happened to us. We were very scared. He has sustained burn injuries on his right leg. This seems like a deliberate act, but I am sure police will investigate into this,” Nalapad added.

Forensic experts collect samples

“IT is difficult to say what exploded. It could have been a firecracker that had fallen and went unnoticed,” said an official source. He added that a team of forensic experts had visited the spot and collected the samples from the explosion for analysis.

“It will be difficult to state what it was before the chemical analysis of the exploded material,” he added. As Haris has a huge following in his constituency, the news of the injury saw hundreds of his followers rush to St Philomena’s Hospital. Shivajinagar MLA Rizwan Arshad was also among those who visited the hospital to check on Haris. Viveknagar police inspected the spot and are investigating.