Siddaramaiah condemns Mysuru Bar Assn call on UoM issue

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, on Wednesday, condemned the Mysuru Bar Association’s resolution in prohibiting its members from defending Nalini Balakumar, the University of Mysore student booked under sedition charges for displaying a ‘Free Kashmir’ placard during a protest rally recently. Siddaramaiah called the association’s decision “unconstitutional”.

“The resolution is against the professional ethics of lawyers. The rights of Kashmiri people are curbed and communication in the Valley is blocked. Some few top leaders are under house arrest. The placard was an appeal to grant Constitutional rights to Kashmiris. It’s not against the nation or its sovereignty,” he said.

Meanwhile, an executive committee member of the association told TNIE that it has suspended one of its members for allegedly recording the proceedings during the general body meeting held on Monday to review its resolution.