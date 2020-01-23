Time not far when India will become Akhand Bharat, claims Karnataka BJP MP

G Subhash Chandra By

Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: Following the controversial statements of Honnali MLA MP Renukacharya, it was the turn of Chitradurga MP A Narayanaswamy to raise eyebrows on Thursday when he claimed that the BJP's dream is to create an 'Akhand Bharat'.

Speaking in the city, he said, "The Hindutva ideology will spread among the public in Pakistan and Bangladesh and they would be motivated to be included with us." The time is not very far when our country will become Akhand Bharat, he added.

On the recent statement of HD Kumaraswamy that the Mangalore airport bomb was a mock demonstration by police, he said the former CM shouldn't have spoken lightly, having been at the helm of affairs in the state.

He further said that the statement was not in good taste and had caused damage to the morale of the police. Both the Congress and JD(S) are acting as Pakistan agents and the health status of Aditya Rao, who has confessed to planting the bomb at Mangalore Airport, will be decided only after the medical report is out, he added.

Narayanaswamy also brushed aside the allegation that BJP has links with Aditya Rao and said that whoever be the culprit, he should be punished without mercy. Solving the mystery within hours shows the capability of the Karnataka police which should be appreciated, he added.