WATCH | After hospital denies stretcher, Karnataka man carries ailing daughter on shoulder

BALLARI (KARNATAKA): A man in Karnataka was forced to carry his ailing daughter on his shoulder to hospitalise her after the authorities denied him a stretcher. The incident that took place at VIMS Hospital in Ballari on Wednesday came to light when after its video went viral.

A resident of Shanpur village of Shirguppa taluk, Mabusha carried his daughter Sintrija who was studying in a high school in Siregere cross. She fell unconscious while playing in the school and she was rushed to VIMS hospital.

Mabhusha, who was informed about the incident by the school authorities said, "The security and staff and VIMS kept misleading me and finally I had to carry my unconscious daughter on my shoulders."