Home States Karnataka

Aditya Rao operated alone: Police

In Karkala, he gave the final touch to the explosive, before planting it at MIA.

Published: 24th January 2020 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2020 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

Aditya Krishnamurthy Rao surrendered at the DGP office in Bengaluru

Aditya Krishnamurthy Rao surrendered at the DGP office in Bengaluru. (Photo| EPS)

By Vincent D’Souza
Express News Service

MANGALURU: The investigation so far into the planting of the bomb at Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) has revealed that the accused Aditya Rao carried out the unlawful activity all by himself and no other person was involved in it, according to Mangaluru City Police Commissioner P S Harsha. Addressing a press meet, Harsha said the accused hatched a plan when he was lodged at Chikkaballapur prison, where he served punishment for making threat calls to Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) and railway station, after he could not land a job at KIA.

“He was an introvert and wanted to do more harm to the airport. He had an aversion for the airport. He chose MIA as it is the second most popular airport in the sate and joined a restaurant in the city as it would help him execute his plan,” said the commissioner. During his leisure time, Aditya, a BE and MBA graduate, used to research on explosives and its assembly through open source platforms online. Aditya Rao also did some experiments and assembling of explosives during his four weekly offs, and a few days before executing his plan, shifted his base from Mangaluru to another hotel in Karkala out of fear of being caught. In Karkala, he gave the final touch to the explosive, before planting it at MIA.

“He has technically sound knowledge of explosives and about the different categories of explosives and assembling. I cannot explain it before the media in detail. It will be like a tutorial on bomb making.”Hours after planting the bomb, he reportedly made a threat call to the airport, feeling that his plan was a success. He then spent a day in Sirsi and Shivamogga, after learning that police have launched a manhunt for him. Knowing that he will be caught, he surrendered to the police in Bengaluru after reaching there in a KSRTC bus.  

To a query, the top cop said whether the accused wanted to explode the airport or just to create fear and whether a detonator was connected to the explosive devise will be known only after the FSL report on the residues of the explosive is ready.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Aditya Rao Mangaluru bomb scare Mangaluru airport
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | File/PTI)
Government to bring new law to link Aadhaar to Voter ID?
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Parties should not give tickets to those with criminal background: EC to SC
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Low GST collections: Budget to remain conservative with tax revenue target

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwin Sanghi | Facebook
Better off writing for goldfish than human beings: Ashwin Sanghi at JLF 2020
Police deployed outside Mamatha Old Age Home (left). An inmate of the home helped out by a cop (right)(Photo | Express)
Several old age home inmates rescued in Hyderabad after management accused of torture and harassment
Gallery
Kabir Khan's 'The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke  Liye' is just the beginning! Here are four more Amazon Original series streaming this year that can leave Indian viewers on the edge of their seats. (Screengrabs)
Excited about The Forgotten Army? Five Indian Amazon Prime series to watch in 2020 | Mirzapur, The Family Man and more...
Writer-director Padmarajan, one of the most gifted individuals in the history of Malayalam movie industry, passed away on this day 29 years ago. For the uninitiated, not accustomed to this genius' creations, here are five movies to begin with. For his fan
Vineyards of passion and bloody beaches: 5 eternal Padmarajan films for movie buffs 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp