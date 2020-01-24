Home States Karnataka

Avoid ‘lower’, ‘subordinate’ while referring to trial courts

The communication referred the report of the Law Commission which says the word ‘subordinate’ in the judicial hierarchy sounds incongruous.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court has instructed all the Principal District and Sessions Judges and unit heads in Karnataka to avoid using “lower” or “subordinate” while referring to trial courts. Requesting them to circulate the communication dated January 17, 2020, to all judicial officers, the office of Chief Justice Abhay Sreeniwas Oka noted that some appellate courts in the district judiciary, while exercising the appellate power, have been using the expression “lower court or subordinate courts” in judgments. 

“No court is inferior or lower. Even in the files or communications issued by the Registry, sometimes such expressions are used. It will be appropriate if the expressions ‘lower court or subordinate courts’ are not used on the administration side, in administrate communications or in the judgments by the appellate courts in the districts,” the communication issued by Mohammed Ashraf Aris, secretary to the Chief Justice, said. 

The communication referred the report of the Law Commission which says the word ‘subordinate’ in the judicial hierarchy sounds incongruous. It also referred to the report submitted by the National Judicial Pay Commissioner, headed by Justice K Jagannath Shetty, which was accepted by the SC. Justice Shetty’s report said the word ‘subordinate’, “in our opinion, is not an appropriate word prefixing the ‘judicial service’. The word ‘subordinate’ conveys not only the state of being subordinate, but also indicates ‘inferiority’ in status, position, rank or order.”

