Bike accident victim’s kin donate organs, give life to many

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sujan a 21-year-old civil engineering student, who met with an unfortunate accident and was later declared braindead, saved the lives of patients in need, after his family decided to donate his organs. On January 17, Sujan lost control of his two-wheeler near Doddaballapur. He was taken to Columbia Asia hospital immediately, and referred to the hospital’s branch in Hebbal for neurosurgical care.

The CT scan showed severe brain trauma, however, the nature of injury was not suitable for any surgical intervention. His condition deteriorated despite all measures, and he slipped into a deep coma on January 21. Subsequently, he was declared brain dead on January 22.

The patient’s family then expressed their desire to donate his organs. The organ harvesting process started in the morning the following day through Jeevansarthakathe, Transplant Authority of Karnataka. After retrieval, one kidney was transplanted to a patient at Columbia Asia hospital Hebbal, while the other kidney and liver were transplanted to suitable recipients at Sakra World Hospital. Two corneas were handed over to Minto Eye Hospital.