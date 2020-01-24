District minister Madhuswamy charges senior officials for lapses at KDP meeting

By Express News Service

HASSAN (KARNATAKA): District in-charge minister, JC Madhuswamy, held a marathon meeting on Karnataka Development Programme (KDP) for seven and half hours where he took the senior officials of various departments to task for failing to achieve progress in time here on Friday.

Questioning Dr Satish Kumar, district health officer for being unable to provide better services for poor patients despite having hi-tech facilities in government hospitals, the minister charged the DHO for failing to prevent patients going to private hospitals despite availability of all essential facilities at the district one, which is run by Hassan institute medical sciences and taluk hospitals.

He said he was aware of history health department and officials should attend the meeting with accurate statistics and progress report.

Interestingly, KM Shivalingegowda, CN Balakrishna, Gopalaswamy and AT Ramaswamy also hurled a series of complaints against the DHO who failed to give any clarification.

JC Madhuswamy also took Madhusudan, the joined director for Agriculture for failing to enrol the farmers for crop insurance claims and engineers of Chamundeshwari electricity supplies company (CESCOM) not utilising funds earmarked for energising motor pumps that have been pending since the past two years.

ZP President Sweta Devraj, KM Shivalingegowda, CN Balakrishna, AT Ramaswamy, KS Lingesh, HK Kumaraswamy, Gopalaswamy, DC R Girish, ZP CEO BA Paramesh and SP Ramniwas Sepat were present at the meeting.