Deve Gowda calls on secular parties to unite

He said his party workers should be prepared to fight the BJP’s divisive agenda and be prepared to court arrest.

Published: 24th January 2020 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2020 04:48 PM   |  A+A-

Former PM HD Deve Gowda with Mysuru Mayor Tasneem at a conference of JDS leaders and workers at Palace Grounds in Bengaluru on Thursday

Former PM HD Deve Gowda with Mysuru Mayor Tasneem at a conference of JDS leaders and workers at Palace Grounds in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former Prime Minister and JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda on Thursday slammed the BJP-led central government for its “divisive policies”, and called on all secular parties, including the Congress, to “join hands to fight and avert a disaster”.Addressing the party convention in Bengaluru, the former PM said there is a need to fight controversial policies such as the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

He said his party workers should be prepared to fight the BJP’s divisive agenda and be prepared to court arrest. “We all need to be prepared to fight and go to jail. We don’t have to be afraid of it,” he said, adding that though the BJP lacked the numbers required to pass the CAA in the Rajya Sabha, they did it by “misusing power”.

Accusing the BJP central leadership of fulfilling its long-standing anti-Muslim agenda of the Jan Sangh, Gowda said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are pushing the country into a dangerous zone. “Attempts are being made to treat Muslims as second class citizens in the country,” he said. 

He also slammed the central government’s policies on Jammu and Kashmir and said that former chief ministers have been kept under house arrest for the past six months. “Over 50,000 security force personnel have been deployed in Jammu and Kashmir,” Gowda said.

CM not getting to meet PM 
Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said that the BJP central leadership has been degrading the Karnataka chief minister’s post by not even giving BS Yediyurappa time to meet PM Modi to discuss cabinet expansion. “During the Prime Minister’s recent visit to Karnataka, the chief minister was not even allowed to meet him at Raj Bhavan,” Kumaraswamy said. The BJP had rejected the allegation. At the party convention, the JDS passed a resolution demanding that the central government withdraw the CAA.

