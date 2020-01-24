Home States Karnataka

I’m loyal, no question of quitting BJP: Murugesh Nirani

Murugesh Nirani| Express Photo/File.

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Amid speculation that disgruntled senior BJP legislators, who have been denied cabinet berths, may switch sides, former minister and senior BJP MLA Murugesh Nirani clarified that he would remain loyal to the saffron fold, irrespective of political developments.

Speaking to TNIE, Nirani said, “I have been a loyal party worker for a long time, and have never thought about switching loyalties, even when many noted leaders followed Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to Karnataka Janata Paksha (KJP). The party comes first. I want to see to it that the party wins more than 150 seats in the next assembly elections,’’ he said.

When asked why he kept mum when noted Lingayat seer Vachanananda had recently warned the CM of losing the support of the Panchamsali community if Nirani was not inducted into the cabinet, he said, “That chapter is closed, so I will not comment on it.”

It may be recalled that Vachananda’s threat had angered Yediyurappa to such an extent that the latter took potshots at the seer. Nirani, though sharing the dais, kept quiet on the issue. Nirani, who is said to be close to the CM, was a prominent face in BJP’s state cabinet in the past. Several state leaders were shocked when the party chose to sideline him this time.

