Home States Karnataka

Karnataka to regularise land encroached by poor

The State Government had launched the Akrama-Sakrama scheme in 2013 to regularise building norm violations and encroachments on government land. 

Published: 24th January 2020 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2020 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bringing huge relief for thousands of people from the poorer sections, who have built homes illegally on government land across the state, the B S Yediyurappa government will regularise the constructions, Revenue Minister R Ashok announced on Thursday. At a huge programme at the National College grounds here on January 28, the CM, accompanied by his cabinet colleagues, will hand over the regularisation papers to the first lot of 10,000 beneficiaries, mostly from urban centres in Bengaluru Urban district. The scheme applies to those who constructed houses before January 1, 2012. The cost of land that will be transferred to the 10,000 occupants has been pegged at about ` 100 crore.

The State Government had launched the Akrama-Sakrama scheme in 2013 to regularise building norm violations and encroachments on government land. However, Minister Ashok told TNIE that this regularisation is being done under provisions (94C and 94 CC) of the Karnataka Land Revenue Act and related rules which allow the State Government to consider providing shelter to homeless backward classes, SCs, STs and economically weaker sections. 

Govt received 2.53 lakh applicants, 1.47L rejected

The land will be regularised on payment of a subsidised price fixed by the government for urban centres and rural centres. The minister said the government had received 2.53 lakh applications under this scheme of which 60,000 were short-listed as genuine and 1.47 lakh applications were rejected. About 45,000 applications are still pending. 

Land where poor people have put up sheds or ‘pucca’ houses, measuring 20x30 ft or 30x40 ft will be regularised, he said.Documents like voter IDs, BPL cards, power and water connections of the applicants have been scrutinised by the Revenue Department and only genuine applicants have been retained in the list, he claimed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | File/PTI)
Government to bring new law to link Aadhaar to Voter ID?
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Parties should not give tickets to those with criminal background: EC to SC
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Low GST collections: Budget to remain conservative with tax revenue target

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwin Sanghi | Facebook
Better off writing for goldfish than human beings: Ashwin Sanghi at JLF 2020
Police deployed outside Mamatha Old Age Home (left). An inmate of the home helped out by a cop (right)(Photo | Express)
Several old age home inmates rescued in Hyderabad after management accused of torture and harassment
Gallery
Kabir Khan's 'The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke  Liye' is just the beginning! Here are four more Amazon Original series streaming this year that can leave Indian viewers on the edge of their seats. (Screengrabs)
Excited about The Forgotten Army? Five Indian Amazon Prime series to watch in 2020 | Mirzapur, The Family Man and more...
Writer-director Padmarajan, one of the most gifted individuals in the history of Malayalam movie industry, passed away on this day 29 years ago. For the uninitiated, not accustomed to this genius' creations, here are five movies to begin with. For his fan
Vineyards of passion and bloody beaches: 5 eternal Padmarajan films for movie buffs 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp