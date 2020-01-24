Karnataka to regularise land encroached by poor

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bringing huge relief for thousands of people from the poorer sections, who have built homes illegally on government land across the state, the B S Yediyurappa government will regularise the constructions, Revenue Minister R Ashok announced on Thursday. At a huge programme at the National College grounds here on January 28, the CM, accompanied by his cabinet colleagues, will hand over the regularisation papers to the first lot of 10,000 beneficiaries, mostly from urban centres in Bengaluru Urban district. The scheme applies to those who constructed houses before January 1, 2012. The cost of land that will be transferred to the 10,000 occupants has been pegged at about ` 100 crore.

The State Government had launched the Akrama-Sakrama scheme in 2013 to regularise building norm violations and encroachments on government land. However, Minister Ashok told TNIE that this regularisation is being done under provisions (94C and 94 CC) of the Karnataka Land Revenue Act and related rules which allow the State Government to consider providing shelter to homeless backward classes, SCs, STs and economically weaker sections.

Govt received 2.53 lakh applicants, 1.47L rejected

The land will be regularised on payment of a subsidised price fixed by the government for urban centres and rural centres. The minister said the government had received 2.53 lakh applications under this scheme of which 60,000 were short-listed as genuine and 1.47 lakh applications were rejected. About 45,000 applications are still pending.

Land where poor people have put up sheds or ‘pucca’ houses, measuring 20x30 ft or 30x40 ft will be regularised, he said.Documents like voter IDs, BPL cards, power and water connections of the applicants have been scrutinised by the Revenue Department and only genuine applicants have been retained in the list, he claimed.