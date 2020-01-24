Home States Karnataka

Only doctors can term Mangaluru bomb case accused as mentally unstable: Jarkiholi

Former minister and senior Congress leader Satish Jarkiholi has slammed the state government for trying to twist the Mangaluru bomb scare issue. 

Published: 24th January 2020 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2020 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

Aditya Rao

Aditya Rao surrendered to the police for planting a bomb in Mangaluru airport.

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Former minister and senior Congress leader Satish Jarkiholi has slammed the state government for trying to twist the Mangaluru bomb scare issue. While objecting to the statements made by Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, branding the accused Aditya Rao as being ‘mentally unstable’ even before the investigation began, Jarkiholi said it was unfair of the minister to make judgements without verifying facts.

“Initially, when the incident came to light, many leaders made a hue and cry about the suspects, thinking that the latter might be from “other sections’’ (a minority community). However, when he turned out to be from their own section, they (BJP leaders) started twisting the entire issue,” Jarkiholi said. Slamming the government for defending a criminal and an anti-social element, Jarkiholi said that any person who resorts to such criminal acts which go against the national interest, should be regarded as an anti-national.

When asked regarding Bommai’s statement about the accused being mentally unstable, Jarkiholi said that it’s unfair of leaders to jump to any conclusions, and that they should wait for the investigation process to take its course. He said that only doctors have the authority to declare whether the accused is mentally sound or not, Jarkiholi said.

DyCM slams HDK for bomb scare remark
Mysuru: Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan lashed out at former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy for his statements on the Mangaluru Airport bomb scare incident. Speaking to reporters in Mysuru on Thursday, the Deputy Chief Minister said that Kumaraswamy should exercise caution while making such statements. Reacting to the former chief minister’s remark that the bomb scare was just a drill, Ashwath Narayan stated, “One must not simply make comments without knowing facts. Kumaraswamy was ruling the state earlier, and he must apply some sense and be extremely careful while making such statements.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Aditya Rao Mangaluru bomb scare Mangaluru airport Satish Jarkiholi
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | File/PTI)
Government to bring new law to link Aadhaar to Voter ID?
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Parties should not give tickets to those with criminal background: EC to SC
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | PTI)
New Zealand guys are so nice, can't think of revenge: Virat Kohli
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Low GST collections: Budget to remain conservative with tax revenue target

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwin Sanghi | Facebook
Better off writing for goldfish than human beings: Ashwin Sanghi at JLF 2020
Police deployed outside Mamatha Old Age Home (left). An inmate of the home helped out by a cop (right)(Photo | Express)
Several old age home inmates rescued in Hyderabad after management accused of torture and harassment
Gallery
Kabir Khan's 'The Forgotten Army: Azaadi Ke  Liye' is just the beginning! Here are four more Amazon Original series streaming this year that can leave Indian viewers on the edge of their seats. (Screengrabs)
Excited about The Forgotten Army? Five Indian Amazon Prime series to watch in 2020 | Mirzapur, The Family Man and more...
Writer-director Padmarajan, one of the most gifted individuals in the history of Malayalam movie industry, passed away on this day 29 years ago. For the uninitiated, not accustomed to this genius' creations, here are five movies to begin with. For his fan
Vineyards of passion and bloody beaches: 5 eternal Padmarajan films for movie buffs 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp