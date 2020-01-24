Only doctors can term Mangaluru bomb case accused as mentally unstable: Jarkiholi

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Former minister and senior Congress leader Satish Jarkiholi has slammed the state government for trying to twist the Mangaluru bomb scare issue. While objecting to the statements made by Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, branding the accused Aditya Rao as being ‘mentally unstable’ even before the investigation began, Jarkiholi said it was unfair of the minister to make judgements without verifying facts.

“Initially, when the incident came to light, many leaders made a hue and cry about the suspects, thinking that the latter might be from “other sections’’ (a minority community). However, when he turned out to be from their own section, they (BJP leaders) started twisting the entire issue,” Jarkiholi said. Slamming the government for defending a criminal and an anti-social element, Jarkiholi said that any person who resorts to such criminal acts which go against the national interest, should be regarded as an anti-national.

When asked regarding Bommai’s statement about the accused being mentally unstable, Jarkiholi said that it’s unfair of leaders to jump to any conclusions, and that they should wait for the investigation process to take its course. He said that only doctors have the authority to declare whether the accused is mentally sound or not, Jarkiholi said.

DyCM slams HDK for bomb scare remark

Mysuru: Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan lashed out at former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy for his statements on the Mangaluru Airport bomb scare incident. Speaking to reporters in Mysuru on Thursday, the Deputy Chief Minister said that Kumaraswamy should exercise caution while making such statements. Reacting to the former chief minister’s remark that the bomb scare was just a drill, Ashwath Narayan stated, “One must not simply make comments without knowing facts. Kumaraswamy was ruling the state earlier, and he must apply some sense and be extremely careful while making such statements.”