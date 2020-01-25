Co-op societies exempt from tax under 80-P

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court has ruled that co-operative societies registered under the Karnataka Souharda Sahakari Act, 1997, are also entitled to seek income tax exemption.

Allowing petitions filed by Swabhimani Souharda Credit Co-operative Limited and Karnataka State Souharda Federal Cooperative Limited, Justice Krishna S Dixit quashed the notice dated March 30, 2018, issued by the Income Tax Department to the first petitioner.

In the judgment dated January 16, 2020, Justice Dixit said that the entities registered under the Karnataka Souharda Sahakari Act, 1997, fit into the category of “co-operative society’ as defined in Section 2(19) of the Income Tax Act, 1961, and are entitled to claim the benefits of Section 80-P of the Income Tax Act, but with some exceptions. Section 80-P of the I-T Act provides for deduction in respect of income of Co-operative Societies.

After hearing arguments of the petitioners’ counsels and the I-T Department, Justice Dixit said that the provisions of Section 80-P are enacted by Parliament to promote the cooperative movement in the country in line with what Mahatma Gandhi envisioned.

This section needs to be liberally construed to effectuate the legislative object of encouraging and promoting the growth of the cooperative movement, the judge said, adding that the right to form a co-operative society itself is made a fundamental right.