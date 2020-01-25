Cops arrest activists in late-evening swoop

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: In a surprise development, the police arrested over 20 farmers and activists of the Karnataka Prantya Raita Sangha (KPRP), including its state unit vice-president Maruti Manpade, who had been on protest, around 9 pm on Friday.

Since the last nine days, activists of the KPRP and All India Kisan Sabha have been on a day-and-night dharna in front of the office of Kalaburagi MP Dr Umesh Jadhav demanding that steps be taken to open tur procurement centres and to start tur procurement immediately. The arrested activists include Moula Mulla of AIKS, CPI(M) General Secretary of Kalaburagi Sharanabasappa Mamashetty, Ashok Myageri and others.

While the police were taking away the leaders to the Station Bazaar Police Station, some of the activists tried to prevent the police vehicle by sitting in front of it. They questioned the police over the arrest though the protest was peaceful. They alleged that the police have arrested the leaders on the instructions of Kalaburagi MP Umesh Jadhav.