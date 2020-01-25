Home States Karnataka

JDS cadre upset with GTD’s flip-flop, demand action

Trouble is now brewing for Devegowda, who stands isolated. Local leaders and party workers have questioned his double stand and come out openly against him. 

Published: 25th January 2020 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2020 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: Veteran leader GT Devegowda, whose political fortunes appeared to soar after he emerged a giant-killer, defeating then sitting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Chamundeshwari assembly constituency, seems to be inviting political trouble with his frequent flip-flopping after the collapse of the JDS-Congress government.

Devegowda came under a cloud after the BJP government came to power. His frequent change in stand, keeping away from his own party leaders and backroom political dialogues with rivals are no secret, and have not gone down well with party workers. 

Devegowda was seen as a rising star when the HD Kumaraswamy government was sworn in, but as minister, he had expressed displeasure that he was not given a plum portfolio, and that Sa Ra Mahesh was getting too much importance. 

In a sudden twist, Devegowda had warmed up to CM BS Yediyurappa and got his supporter Mavinahalli Siddegowda installed as Mysuru Milk Union president. He stayed away from campaigning for the JDS candidate in the bypoll in Hunsur, but he also shocked the BJP with his sudden U-turn, ensuring that his supporters worked for Congress candidate HP Manjunath, leaving BJP candidate H Vishwanath in the cold.

Trouble is now brewing for Devegowda, who stands isolated. Local leaders and party workers have questioned his double stand and come out openly against him. 

They even distributed pamphlets denouncing him for lauding Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa for the state receiving showers, and wishing that the BJP gives good governance, and giving credit to the BJP for development funds and works sanctioned by the coalition government. They have demanded that the district JDS unit convene a meeting, and want Kumaraswamy to act. 

A senior leader, pleading anonymity, felt that JDS men who stood like rock behind Devegowda, are upset with his political moves. But JDS MLA Sa Ra Mahesh said that Devegowda is still their leader and he would like to strengthen the party under his leadership. 

