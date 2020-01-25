Karnataka issues notice to CID on Nithyananda bail

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Friday issued a notice to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to file objections on why godman Nithyananda Swamy’s bail petition should not be cancelled.

Justice John Michael Cunha issued the notice while hearing a criminal petition filed by K Lenin. Lenin sought the cancellation of Nithyananda’s bail, on grounds that the latter had violated the conditions imposed while granting him bail. In his petition, Lenin stated that Nithyananda had sought exemption from appearing before the court for trial proceedings since he was on a religious tour in India, but Lenin claimed that Nithyananda had fled the country.