Labour dept issues notice to Kodagu SP

MADIKERI: The state Labour Department has issued a notice to the Kodagu SP, demanding clarification on the massive verification process of migrant labourers that was carried out on Thursday. The notice has been forwarded to the SP by the Kodagu Labour officer, following orders from the department.

The notice orders SP Dr Suman D Pannekar to provide a detailed report on the verification process conducted on Thursday, and further questions, “Under what section of law did Kodagu Police undertake the massive verification process? Was it done last year? Was there any complaint on labourers? Copies of the complaint, if any”. Further, the SP has been questioned if the labourers, who were forced into different centres for verification, were paid wages for the day as compensation, and if the provisions of the Minimum Wage Act were applied here.

The notice has been received by the SP, who has requested time to generate a complete report on the process conducted, and has clarified that the verification was done for security reasons. A final report on the issue is, however, awaited.

Meanwhile, when a few estate owners confirmed to TNIE that they had to report the migrant workers on the dates provided by the police. “The police asked us to report the migrant labourers at Napoklu police station for the verification process on Thursday. 22 of our labourers were taken to the police station. Since it was very crowded and the centre at Madikeri too was overcrowded, we have been asked to report the workers tomorrow and the day after. All these labourers have the required documents. Police have confirmed that if the labourers do not possess documents, they would be sent back to their native state of Assam, and be ordered to arrive with NRC documents,” said Kavitha Muthanna, an estate owner at Napoklu.

Another estate owner at Hattihole, Gokul, also confirmed that 20 migrant workers at his estate possessed the required documents, and said that they were all taken to the centre at Madikeri on Thursday for verification.