Now, discover Hampi with mobile in hand

The Hampi World Heritage Area Management Authority (HWHAMA) has tied up with software company DigiTour for real-time data on the monuments, and an app has been unveiled in this regard.

Published: 25th January 2020 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2020 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

Tourists explore the Virupaksha Temple in Hampi | D HEMANTH

By Kiran Balannanavar
Express News Service

BALLARI: Tourists visiting Hampi can now got first-hand information about its history, monuments and special features, by the click on a button.

The Hampi World Heritage Area Management Authority (HWHAMA) has tied up with software company DigiTour for real-time data on the monuments, and an app has been unveiled in this regard. The facility has been created with information on the Vijaya Vittala Temple and Hazara Rama Temple on a pilot basis. The DigiTour app must be downloaded on the phone to walk through the monuments.

A code will be given to the tourists on payment of Rs 10 and the tourists can have their mobile guide while taking a tour. In the coming days, tourists can use the code and download details about the monuments. This is being done to discourage unauthorised guides misleading foreign visitors and domestic tourists. It was also found out that many guides were either giving incomplete or even wrong information about monuments, while some guides were also charging a higher fee.

The new system is aimed at tackling such issues. Speaking to TNIE, HWHAMA Commissioner P Lokesh said that the application had a soft launch during the recently concluded Hampi Utsav. “Once the code is uploaded on the app, one can get all the related information and pictures about the monuments. The app will also guide the tourists to important monuments, including the Vijaya Vittala Temple, Queen’s Bath and Ugra Narasimha statue. The same application will be linked to booking of battery-operated buggy trains and double-decker buses, which will soon be introduced in Hampi. The visitors can book buses through the DigiTour app,” he said.

The application has been developed by a team of local youth from Hagaribommanahalli in Ballari. The HWHAMA has now sought permission from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) for extending the same service across monuments in Hampi. 

Meanwhile, the Hampi authorities will soon make in uniform compulsory for authorised guides, in a bid to filter out unauthorised guides and private persons, who fleece tourists on the pretext of taking them on a tour. Talks are on with government agencies and training workshops will be conducted for guides.

