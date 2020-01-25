Pet shops must register with animal board

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences (AHVS) department has made it mandatory for professional dog breeders and pet shops across the state to register with the recently formed Karnataka Animal Welfare Board within 90 days. An order to this effect has been issued on January 23.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, AHVS Director Dr M T Manjunath said that the move has been effected to regulate the pet industry. “The registration fee is Rs 5,000 for both dog breeders and pet shops. The registration would be valid for two years for breeders, while it is valid for five years for pet shops. It needs to be renewed after the deadline, if they want to continue the business,” he said.

“The application needs to be submitted within 30 days to the Animal Welfare Board, and the registration process needs to be completed within 90 days,” he specified.

The BBMP or respective corporations across the state would issue a trade licence to the individual or institution only if the registration certification is there, Manjunath added.

“We have already issued notices to 45 dog breeders in the city. Bengaluru has the maximum number of breeders in the state,” he said. This will not impact individual dog owners in any manner.

“Only those who run a commercial business out of breeding pets or market it fall under the category who need to register their entities,” Manjunath stressed. AHVS Commissioner S R Natesh confirmed the development.

The move has been taken after an order from the High Court, directing AHVS to implement the gazette notification issued on May 23, 2017.

“A petition was filed in the Court in mid-2019, seeking an explanation why the order was not effected. We were ordered by the Court to take steps to implement it and so we set up the new Animal Board in December 2019,” the Director said.

The Board has just set up its new office at Hebbal and the public can approach them there or access the website http://www.ahvs.kar.nic.in to get details, he added.