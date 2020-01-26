Don’t ask about Cabinet expansion: CM Yediyurappa

By Express News Service

BELGAUM: As ministerial aspirants continue to exert pressure, CM BS Yediyurappa, during a press conference on Saturday, refused to take any questions related to ministry expansion. The meet was called for the CM to speak about his recent visit to Davos.

“Do not ask any questions related to it (cabinet expansion), I am here to give information on Davos visit,’’ the CM told mediapersons. In fact, he refused to even respond or react to many questions related to the ministry expansion. Sources said the CM is unlikely to visit Delhi to meet the party central leaders in the next two or three days. Sources from his office said Yediyurappa is scheduled to visit Mysuru, Madikeri and Hassan, starting Sunday. The tour may take four days. This also means he is unlikely to visit Delhi during these days.

It has been close to two months since the new BJP MLAs were elected. It has been delayed for various reasons, including the CM’s visit to Davos to attend World Economic Forum meetings. A senior minister said they were told the cabinet expansion would happen by this month-end. “We are hoping it will be after Monday,’’ he added. On Saturday morning, BJP General Secretary BL Santosh met Yediyurappa at his residence.