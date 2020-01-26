Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah demands serious action on threat letter to 15 eminent people

By PTI

BENGALURU: Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday demanded that the state government should take serious note of an unsigned letter threatening to kill 15 eminent people, including former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy.

"The government should take the death threat...seriously. The government should investigate into the matter and bring the criminals to book," said Siddaramaiah said in a tweet.

He said those forces wanting to snatch away the freedom of expression by creating an atmosphere of fear should be punished. The threat was made also to actors Prakash Raj and Chetan, and Lingayat Seer Nijagunananda Swami.

The letter was reportedly posted to the Seer's ashram in Belagavi and the 15 were reportedly dubbed as traitors. Reacting to it, Kumaraswamy had said he would not stay quiet because of such threats. "I know who is behind it. Those belonging to BJP-linked organisations speak about terror activities of other community, while there were terrorists within. Very carefully they conduct their activities," Kumaraswamy had said.

Prakash Raj had also tweeted, "A coward group's letter threatening that they will eliminate NIJAGUNANANDA SWAMY. My name in the list too. Chalo #HumDekhenge."

In another tweet, Siddaramaiah said he would not take up advocacy for a woman who was arrested for holding the placard Free Kashmir, since his licence to practise in court had been suspended long ago. "However, I will support any advocate who takes up the case of the woman. Let there be no confusion about it," Siddaramaiah said.

The placard with 'Free Kashmir' message was held aloft by the woman in Mumbai on January 6 during the protest against the violence on the campus of Jawaharlal Nehru University.