I am least bothered about SM Krishna's vilification: Deve Gowda

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former external affairs minister SM Krishna’s references to him in his book have not gone down well with former PM and JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda. “I am least bothered by this vilification,” he says. In an interview to The New Sunday Express, Deve Gowda talks on opposition unity, and also requests media not to write off Janata Dal (Secular). A book on Deve Gowda is going to be released in about a month’s time where he will tell all.

There is a reference to you in S M Krishna’s book.

I have not read it. As per media reports and my friends, there are derogatory references about me going to his house in a rickshaw and so on. I am least bothered by this vilification. Mine is a life of struggle. In 1994, Congress had only 34 MLAs and required 45 votes to get Krishna elected to the Rajya Sabha. BJP was supporting Prabhakar Kore There was pressure from then PM P V Narasimha Rao to get Kore elected. Rao mentioned to me that Sharad Pawar (then in Congress) had spoken to him and wanted Kore elected. There was an election time lobby working for Kore and the BJP under B S Yediyurappa had 39 seats. It was due to my support that Krishna came to Rajya Sabha. This paved the way for him to be appointed as KPCC president and then as Karnataka CM in 1999. He has all along been saying that “Deve Gowda doesn’t tolerate any other Vokkaliga leader”. Now, look, what he is saying about me to present me in a poor light. In fact the only achievement of Krishna, a Vokkaliga, was that he became CM and his tenure lasted the full term. Nothing good came out of his tenure beyond that.

Your party lost KR Pete in the recent bypolls. Deputy CM Ashwath Narayana was with the Inspector General of Police with huge amounts of cash until polling commenced. We complained about it to the Election Commission repeatedly with photographs, but there has been no response from EC. Given that the administration was misused and the election commission turned a blind eye, how could we have done better?

JDS has been maintaining a low profile of late?

Kumaraswamy (former CM) made a scathing attack on Mangaluru police firing. Our party has been responding to each and every issue.

What steps are you taking to restore your party’s strength?

We got 37 seats in 2018, and we came second in 35 constituencies. In fact in 2004, we got 58 seats while Congress could manage only 65 seats. Even then, we lost 3-4 seats by a margin of 1 vote when Dhruvanarayan won against our candidate Krishnamurthy in Santhemaranahalli to a few hundred votes elsewhere. So, I request the media not to write off JDS.

JDS MLAs like Naganna Gouda Kandakur complain that BJP has cut developmental funds to them.

We all know Yediyurappa. BJP wants to destroy JDS.

You have recently spoken about opposition unity.

Given the national scenario, secularism is under serious threat, economy is in doldrums, unemployment is at record low levels. People in general are feeling a sense of insecurity. Who do you blame for this situation? Certainly the Central Government. Our experience in 2019 when Opposition was divided ensured that this Government was re-elected. We have to come to an understanding to make sure that this regime is sent packing. For that all the Opposition parties, including the Congress, must come together.

Your party did not respond to JNU attack?

I was in Kerala for ayurvedic treatment. When I learnt about the attack, I called a press meet in Kerala and responded. My views were broadcast by TV channels.