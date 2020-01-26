Home States Karnataka

I am least bothered about SM Krishna's vilification: Deve Gowda

Former external affairs minister S M Krishna’s references to him in his book have not gone down well with former PM and JDS supremo H D Deve Gowda.

Published: 26th January 2020 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2020 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former external affairs minister SM Krishna’s references to him in his book have not gone down well with former PM and JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda. “I am least bothered by this vilification,” he says. In an interview to The New Sunday Express, Deve Gowda talks on opposition unity, and also requests media not to write off Janata Dal (Secular). A book on Deve Gowda is going to be released in about a month’s time where he will tell all. 

There is a reference to you in  S M Krishna’s book.
I have not read it. As per media reports and my friends, there are derogatory references about me going to his house in a rickshaw and so on. I am least bothered by this vilification. Mine is a life of struggle. In 1994, Congress had only 34 MLAs and required 45 votes to get Krishna elected to the Rajya Sabha. BJP was supporting Prabhakar Kore  There was pressure from then PM P V Narasimha Rao to get Kore elected. Rao mentioned to me that Sharad Pawar (then in Congress) had spoken to him and wanted Kore elected. There was an election time lobby working for Kore and the BJP under B S Yediyurappa had 39 seats. It was due to my support that Krishna came to Rajya Sabha. This paved the way for him to be appointed as KPCC president and then as Karnataka CM in 1999. He has all along been saying that “Deve Gowda doesn’t tolerate any other Vokkaliga leader”. Now, look, what he is saying about me to present me in a poor light. In fact the only achievement of Krishna, a Vokkaliga, was that he became CM and his tenure lasted the full term. Nothing good came out of his tenure beyond that.

Your party lost KR Pete in the recent bypolls. Deputy CM Ashwath Narayana was with the Inspector General of Police with huge amounts of cash until polling commenced. We complained about it to the Election Commission repeatedly with photographs, but there has been no response from EC. Given that the administration was misused and the election commission turned a blind eye, how could we have done better?

JDS has been maintaining a low profile of late?
Kumaraswamy (former CM) made a scathing attack on Mangaluru police firing. Our party has been responding to each and every issue.

What steps are you taking to restore your party’s strength?
We got 37 seats in 2018, and we came second in 35 constituencies. In fact in 2004, we got 58 seats while Congress could manage only 65 seats. Even then, we lost 3-4 seats by a margin of  1 vote when Dhruvanarayan won against our candidate Krishnamurthy in Santhemaranahalli to a few hundred votes elsewhere. So, I request the media not to write off JDS.

JDS MLAs like Naganna Gouda Kandakur complain that BJP has cut developmental funds to them.
We all know Yediyurappa. BJP wants to destroy JDS.

You have recently spoken about opposition unity.
Given the national scenario, secularism is under serious threat, economy is in doldrums, unemployment is at record low levels. People in general are feeling a sense of insecurity. Who do you blame for this situation? Certainly the Central Government. Our experience in 2019 when Opposition was divided ensured that this Government was re-elected. We have to come to an understanding to make sure that this regime is sent packing. For that all the Opposition parties, including the Congress, must come together.

Your party did not respond to JNU attack?
I was in Kerala for ayurvedic treatment. When I learnt about the attack, I called a press meet in Kerala and responded. My views were broadcast by TV channels.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Deve Gowda SM Krishna
India Matters
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File Photo | Twitter)
Rajasthan House votes against CAA amid opposition, 3rd state to do so
Pakistan Cricket Board (Photo | The Real PCB Twitter)
If India skip Asia Cup, Pakistan won't play 2021 T20 World Cup there: PCB
When a Hindu man became saviour for a Muslim family in Kolkata
For representational purposes
Kerala braces to combat coronavirus, set to adopt WHO treatment protocol

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwin Sanghi | Facebook
Better off writing for goldfish than human beings: Ashwin Sanghi at JLF 2020
Police deployed outside Mamatha Old Age Home (left). An inmate of the home helped out by a cop (right)(Photo | Express)
Several old age home inmates rescued in Hyderabad after management accused of torture and harassment
Gallery
The hum of millions of locusts on the move is broken by the screams of farmers and the clanging of pots and pans. But their noise-making does little to stop the voracious insects from feasting on their crops in rural Africa. (Photo | AP)
Climate change effect: Hundreds of millions of  bugs invade African farmlands threatening region with devastating hunger
Jair Bolsonaro is not popular among a large set of people around the world. The right-leaning leader is often criticised as a homophobic, racist and sexist man because of the comments he had made in public. Here are a few of his controversial remarks.
Why many Indians disagree Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro being chief guest for Republic Day parade? Maybe these quotes will tell...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp