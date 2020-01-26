Karnataka's Sanehalli theatre artists take part in Republic Day parade

G Subhash Chandra By

Express News Service

SANEHALLI: Watch out our for theatre village artistes from Sanehalli performing on the national platform on Sunday morning.

Students of the Shivakumara Drama School are taking part in the Republic Day parade.

Twenty-eight students of the Shivakumara Ranga Prayoga Shale are showcasing the first socio-religious parliament of human history called as 'Anubhava Mantapa', at the Republic Day Parade.

Anubhava Mantapa was the socio-religious centre of the founded by 12-century social reformer Basaveshwara.

Considered as the first religious parliament in the history of the human civilisation, it was an academy of mystics, saints and philosophers.

The academy propagated, caste-creedless, society, represents, composite culture, philosophy, spirituality, equality.

The concept of the Anubhava Mantapa is taken from the Mathe Kalyana programme started by Sanehalli seer Dr Panditharadhya Shivacharya Swamy, who thought to recreate the Kalyana and educate the teachings of 12-century reformer Basaveshwara.

Sharanas who followed Basaveshwara worked for the creation of the egalitarian society, irrespective of caste, class, gender, occupation.

The tableau depict philosophy of Basaveshwara and concept of Anubhava Mantapa- visually the front portion of the tableaux has the replica of Basaveshwara, preaching his cherished value-work is worship. The concept is illustrated through occupations of spiritual personalities.

To enhance the spirit of Anubhava Mantapa besides the symbolic representation of experiences and period replicas of sharanas such as Akka Nagamma, Sharane Satyakka, Ambigara Chowdayya, Molige Marayya, Kalyanamma, Haralayya, Kumbara Gundanna, Siddarameshwara have been created and they will be taking enacting the same on the Rajpath.

The team of the Karnataka artists is led by R Jagadeesh principal of Shivakumara Ranga Prayoga Shale Sanehalli.

"Participating in the Republic Day parade is our pride and we learnt discipline in our lives, which is a big thing we are carrying from here," said leader of the team R Jagadeesh.

The team of 28 artistes divided as 10 on the vehicle and nine on both sides are taking part in the procession and the regular rehearsals and the time management is really wonderful and we are going to practice the same in our future life, he added.