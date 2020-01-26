Ministers launch electric scooter

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: TVS Motor Company has launched the iQube electric scooter in India. The new TVS electric scooter is being offered at a price of Rs 1.15 lakh, on-road (Bengaluru). The iQube is the first pure-electric scooter from the brand and it will initially be sold in the city alone. Around 100 vehicles will be made available in first month. In addition, the company has also introduced 10 public charging points with 10 of its dealers in the city.

The Union and state governments have been urging vehicle manufacturers to increase their investments in the development and manufacturing of electric vehicles to reduce pollution and import of crude oil. TVS will work with BESCOM on the charging infrastructure and start selling electric scooter in Bengaluru from January 27. The scooter was unveiled here in the presence of Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways and MSMEs Nitin Gadkari, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai.