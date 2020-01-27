Home States Karnataka

Fire breaks out at Karnataka's Turahalli forest, doused

A fire broke out on the edge of the Turahalli forest near an apartment complex, and spread inside the forest around 1 am on Sunday. Shocked residents immediately informed the Fire and Emergency Servic

Published: 27th January 2020 04:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2020 04:41 AM   |  A+A-

The fire that broke out in Turahalli Forest, near Kanakapura Road, Bengaluru, on Sunday

The fire that broke out in Turahalli Forest, near Kanakapura Road, Bengaluru, on Sunday. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A fire broke out on the edge of the Turahalli forest near an apartment complex, and spread inside the forest around 1 am on Sunday. Shocked residents immediately informed the Fire and Emergency Services. 

The security guards at Shobha Forest View apartment, who also keep a watch over the Turahalli forest, noticed the fire near the apartment complex, towards the minor forest side in Hosahalli.  They immediately called the fire station nearby.

“It was around 1 am when the security official told us that a grassy patch of land had caught fire and it was spreading inside the forest. We informed the fire station and together we doused the fire in about an hour,” said Sudarshan Acharya, management committee member of the apartment.

The residents suspect it to be the handiwork of some miscreants. “There are many liquor shops around the area and people come here every day after the shops close. It could be them, but we are not sure,” said a resident. 

Land mafia, political goons, realtors have encroached on patches: Forester

A Forest official pointed out that the flames had engulfed a 10 sqft patch of the forest patch, but it was quickly brought under control. "This is the first fire incident in this forest area near Kanakapura road. Turahalli reserve forest is a crucial forest patch as it is located near Bengaluru city. The land mafia, political goons and realtors have encroached upon patches. Even as the department had identified the locations and is battling the cases in courts, many set patches of forest on fire only to make the situation worse. That is not all, many times people dump garbage in the forest or enter for illegal activities," he added.

Sudarshan said, "This is the first fire this year. We see such incidents till June on a regular basis due to the dry grass. We and the Forest officials, along with other volunteers, are more alert now and hope no such incidents occur."

Range Forest Officer Gopal said, "We are now creating fire lines. Last year, 22 km of fire lines were created and so far this year, 5 km has been completed. We have decided to add another 16 km to ensure that acts of miscreants are under control. Interaction with locals is being strengthened and we are roping in volunteers from local communities to help us this dry season."

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka forest fire Turahalli forest Karnataka fire services Fire
India Matters
BSF personnel patrolling Indo-Bangla international border. (File| PTI)
NRC fears? Reverse crossovers to Bangladesh shoot up in Bengal, Assam
Ramzan Khan (centre), father of BHU Sanskrit professor Firoz Khan, whose appointment has triggered protests, with locals at his residence in Jaipur | PTI
I owe my Padma award to 'gau seva': Bhajan singer Ramzan Khan
Representational image (Express Illustrations)
Behind Karnataka's jail walls, 78 convicts take up higher studies
For representational purposes
Budget 2020: Centre may give some, take some on tax prospects

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Each child was given a blue kit with tools they will require to build their robots.
WATCH: Students use robots to plant saplings
Basketball legend Kobe Bryant and daughter die in a helicopter crash
Gallery
World no. 1-ranked Nadal kept his thoughts to himself and limited his shot-making to the more traditional variety in an entertaining 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) victory over home-crowd favorite Nick Kyrgios on Monday to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals and get closer to a record-tying 20th Grand Slam title. (Photo | AP)
Missed Monday's Rafael Nadal vs Nick Kyrgios? Here is what you need to know about the Australian Open fixture
The 62nd edition of the Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, January 26, 2020 brought in many surprises and shocks at the same time. Here are the list of winners who stole the show. (Photo | AP)
Grammys 2020: From Billie Eilish to Lil Nas X, check out full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp