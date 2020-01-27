Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa calls BJP MLA Sudhakar as 'future minister'

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who introduced BJP MLA Sudhakar as a ‘future minister’, on Sunday, seemed to be hinting that the much-awaited cabinet expansion might happen soon.

This announcement at a JSS Suttur jathra festival has stepped up back-door lobbying by aspirants. Despite pulls and pressures from senior legislators, newly-elected MLAs and defeated candidates to make into the cabinet, the CM indicated that he would have a say in the cabinet expansion.

Meanwhile, former minister AH Vishwanath called on veteran leader V Srinivas Prasad and others appealing to them to throw their weight behind him. It is learnt that he has also approached mutts and seers.