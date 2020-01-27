Opposition should not forget their duty to the nation, says Rajnath at Mangaluru rally

Express News Service

MANGALURU: Slamming the opposition parties for 'unnecessarily creating misapprehensions' about the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAA) and National Register of Citizens, defence minister Rajnath Singh on

Monday asked them not to forget their duty towards the nation while carrying out their duties as an opposition party.

“You should carry out your duties as an opposition party. But at the same time, I appeal to you not to forget your duties towards the nation,” he said while addressing a BJP rally to create awareness on the CAA and NRC in Mangaluru which saw over 1 lakh people.

Stating that some organisations are trying to create a wedge between Hindus and Muslims by using the law, he suspected there could be foreign forces behind it. “Some people are not able to digest the rise in

India's popularity and image in the last six years after Narendra Modi became Prime Minister,” he said.

Rajnath tried to remind the Congress of the statements of Mahatma Gandhi, Indira Gandhi and Manmohan Singh who had said that persecuted minorities in Pakistan should get Indian citizenship and sought to know why the same party is opposing it now. He said the CAA has not made provisions to provide citizenship for Muslims as Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are Islamic countries where Muslims are not persecuted. However, he said in the last six years of Modi's rule, they have given citizenship to more than 600 Muslims under section 6 of the Citizenship Act.

Referring to some states passing resolutions against CAA, he termed it a 'constitutional blunder' and said all states should obey rules framed by the Centre. Stating that people who harbour hatred can't see the good in the CAA, he said no force in the world can stop the Centre from implementing it.

Stating that the National Population Register (NPR) was also planned by the Congress in 2010, he added that people have every right to know about the country's population.

Maintaining that there has been no discussion with regard to the NRC so far, he accused the opposition parties of creating 'unnecessary confusion' among citizens by saying that Muslims have to leave the country if their names don't figure in it. “Not even a single Muslim will be touched. If anyone is disturbed, we will stand for them,” he assured.

