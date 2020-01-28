105 people admitted in hospital after consuming food at house warming party in Karnataka

By Express News Service

HASSAN: At least 105 people fell ill after having lunch at house warming ceremony at Mattavara village of Belur taluk on Tuesday.

The people reportedly started vomiting an hour after consuming the food at the party. The local people have been shifted to the government hospital in Belur.

Of the 105 people, over sixty people have been discharged and the rest are undergoing treatment in the same hospital.

According to Dr Narasegowda, who is treating the patients, 'the reason for the food poisoning is yet to be known.'

'The samples of food grains have been sent to the laboratory for further testing. All the patients are recovering.' Dr Narasegowda added.