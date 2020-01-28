After partner denies marriage, woman rides 100 km to commit 'suicide' in Karnataka

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: A 25-year-old Bengaluru based girl was found hanging at an abandoned chicken shop off NH-48 at Kallambella fly over on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Ashwani, an employee with the Prabhat Diagnosis laboratory at Vibhutipuram and a resident of Sanjaya Nagara-Marathhalli area.

She was allegedly having an affair with the owner of the laboratory, Prabhakar, who hailed from Tamil Nadu. They were supposedly in a relationship for two years and Ashwani had insisted for them to get married.

The couple had a fight over the issue on Monday night and Prabhakara had tried to convince her that he cannot enter the wedlock until his sister gets married off.

Ashwani, who got annoyed by the response, rode Prabhakara's biker on NH-48 and took the committed suicide after travelling for almost 100km.

Kallambella police have registered a case and the investigation is underway.