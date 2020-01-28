Ahead of cabinet expansion, Savadi, Karjol say ready to sacrifice posts

Naushad Bijapur By

Express News Service

BELAGAVI: With the much-awaited cabinet expansion around the corner, and uncertainty over the inclusion of new and senior legislators, Deputy Chief Ministers Govind Karjol and Laxman Savadi have decided to abide by whatever decision the party decides to take.

Two days after Savadi said he was prepared to work as a common party worker and abide by the party’s decision, Karjol also said he was prepared to quit his post if the party decides to drop him. He said so while responding to reporters’ questions in Vijayapura regarding cabinet expansion.

According to sources, a decision on whether to have one or two DyCMs or to do away with the post altogether is yet to be taken by the BJP’s top leadership. However, supporters of Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi are confident that he will be given the post, along with the Water Resources portfolio, in the BS Yediyurappa cabinet.

The BJP leadership, according to sources, is keen to induct 11 new members into the cabinet — eight newly-elected MLAs and three seniors, including Umesh Katti and Aravind Limbavali. Yediyurappa is said to be under pressure to include at least three seniors, although he was keen on bringing all the new MLAs into his cabinet.

Athani MLA Mahesh Kumathalli and Kagwad MLA Shrimant Patil, who played a major role along with Jarkiholi in carrying out Operation Lotus, won’t be included in the cabinet, if the sources are to be believed. With the help of Jarkiholi, the BJP is trying to keep Kumathalli and Patil happy by assuring them posts as chairmen of a board or corporation, sources said.

Sources close to Jarkiholi said that while he lobbied for a cabinet berth for Kumathalli and also wanted Yediyurappa to give the Athani MLA the Cooperatives portfolio, it is still unclear what the party will finally decide.

Several other BJP seniors, including MLA Nehru Olekar, are also exerting pressure on the party for a berth. Olekar is in favour of including all the new MLAs in the cabinet, and has asserted that the defeated MLAs be named heads of corporations or boards.