BEOs instructed to enforce rule

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: The state government will enforce strict rules regarding the use of mobile phones by teachers in the class rooms from the next academic year, Minister of Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar said here on Monday.

Speaking to reporters here, Suresh Kumar said that block education officers of all taluks have been instructed to see that teachers do not use mobile phones in class rooms and schools, except for academic activities. The minister said that parents of some taluks have met him and said that they have decided to observe 3-4 hours every day as ‘Mobile & TV-Free Hours’ so that neither their children nor they themselves would get addicted to mobiles or watching TV.