Contract farming legal soon

The state government is contemplating legalizing the practice of contract farming in Karnataka, Revenue Minister R Ashoka said.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government is contemplating legalizing the practice of contract farming in Karnataka, Revenue Minister R Ashoka said.

He told reporters here on Monday that the government will take a decision on contract farming after discussing it during the state legislature session starting February 17.

Legalizing the practice is likely to help farmers who migrate to urban areas and whose lands are left uncultivated. Also, many big farmers opt for contract farming as they find it difficult to get farm labourers. The minister said an agreement will be drawn up between the land owner and the person who takes up the contract and cultivates the land. The government will not interfere in the process, he said.

Land records to be given to 10,000 beneficiaries

The state has regularized 60,000 houses built on government land, and on Tuesday, CM BS Yediyurappa will hand over land records to 10,000 beneficiaries at a function in Bengaluru. The scheme applies to those who constructed houses before January 1, 2012. The cost of land that will be transferred has been pegged at about `100 crore.

Ashoka said that to keep a check on illegal layouts, the revenue department has stopped registering revenue land. Under the Kaveri Online Services, it is not possible to register land if records related to the land are not in order, he added.

