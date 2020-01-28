Council bypoll on February 17

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Byelection to one Legislative Council (MLC) seat will be held on February 17. The members of the State Legislative Assembly will elect the MLC.

The byelection is necessitated following Rizwan Arshad’s (Congress) resignation from his Council membership after he was elected to the assembly from Shivajinagar segment in Bengaluru during the bypolls in December 2019.

According to a release issued by the Election Commission of India, the notification for the byelection will be issued on January 30 and the last date of nominations will be on February 6 and polling will be on February 17. The State legislature session too will start on the same day.

The bypoll is likely to make way for Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi’s continuation in B S Yediyurappa ministry. Savadi, who lost the 2018 assembly election from his home constituency Athani in Belagavi district, was inducted into the ministry as DyCM.

He has to be elected as member of the assembly or the council within six months of his induction.