PM Modi fulfilled Mahatma Gandhi's dream with Citizenship Act: Rajnath Singh

Addressing the massive gathering, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said he had never seen such overwhelming support to the CAA in the country.

Published: 28th January 2020 12:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2020 12:16 AM   |  A+A-

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MANGALURU: Defending the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday held that the amendment of the Act by Parliament in December fulfilled dreams of Mahatma Gandhi.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has fulfilled Gandhiji's dream by implementing the CAA in the country as it provides rightful citizenship to Hindu minorities who were persecuted in the neighbouring countries," he told a pro-CAA rally organised by the ruling BJP in Karnataka's port city here.

Addressing the massive gathering, he said he had never seen such overwhelming support to the CAA in the country.

"By implementing the CAA, we have fulfilled one of the promises made in our party manifesto in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Abrogation of Article 370, the abolition of triple talaq and building a Ram temple at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh are all the promises we made in the manifest to fulfil and will do," he asserted.

Earlier, Rajnath Singh had joined the rally taken out by about 75,000 people, including hundreds of BJP cadres and supporters, to the venue, carrying pro-CAA banners and raising slogans in favour of Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the country.

