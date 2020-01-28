Rs 82 crore worth property damaged during stir against DKS arrest

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government on Monday informed the Karnataka High Court that Rs 82 crore worth public property was damaged during the protest following the arrest of Congress leader DK Shivakumar by the Enforcement Directorate in September 2019.

Advocate General Prabhuling K Navadgi made the submission before a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Hemant Chandangoudar.

Navadgi stated that the assessment of damage was done as per the directions of the court. The submission was made in relation to public interest litigation filed by social activist Ravikumar Kanchanahalli. Navadgi also submitted that 29 FIRs have been registered, including 11 in Ramanagara district, and 40 people involved in the violence during the protest have been identified.

“We have set criminal law in motion to recover the money to compensate the damage caused to public property,” he said. Taking note of this, the bench asked the state to provide a list of valuers. The bench also indicated that it will appoint a retired district judge as the Claim Commissioner.