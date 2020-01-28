Home States Karnataka

Karnataka submits draft mental health rules to Union govt

The authority must ensure that the government provides mental healthcare to all at district, taluk and state levels.

Published: 28th January 2020 05:26 AM

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: After nearly a year of deliberations by an expert committee set up by it to draft the state mental health rules, the state government submitted the draft to Union government.

“The draft lays out rules for the registrations of mental health establishments and professionals. It also outlines who will constitute the State Mental Health Authority, auditing of private and government establishments once every three years, action to be taken if there are any violations, etc,” said Dr Chandrashekar, medical advisor to the Karnataka State Mental Health Authority.

“The rules give importance to rights of patients, emphasise on prevention of human right violations in hospitals, de-addiction and rehabilitation centres... It gives value to the patient,” he added.

The authority must ensure that the government provides mental healthcare to all at district, taluk and state levels. It has to be accessible and free of cost. While this exists in the form of District Mental Health Monitoring Programme, the draft rules streamline the existing system.

Dr Rajani, deputy director, mental health, Health and Family Welfare Department, said,” the rules have been framed in accordance with the central act with only a few changes. For example, instead of retaining the rule that mental health establishments must register by paying Rs 20,000, we have altered the cost to be made on bed ratio so that small centres are not burdened.”

The draft was submitted to the Union government on December 26 last year.

TAGS
Karnataka mental health
