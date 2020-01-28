Home States Karnataka

Talk on Constitution, 7 bills at Karnataka Assembly meet

On February 17, when the Karnataka Legislative Assembly convenes, an entire day will be dedicated to a discussion on the Constitution.

Published: 28th January 2020 05:39 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On February 17, when the Karnataka Legislative Assembly convenes, an entire day will be dedicated to a discussion on the Constitution. Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs JC Madhuswamy on Monday told reporters that along with five bills, two ordinances will also be tabled in the House. Acts ranging from setting up of a regulatory sandbox to reservation for domicile students in National Law School, and about seven key bills will be the government’s priority. The decision to debate on the Constitution comes at a time when the country is divided over the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

“We have decided to set aside one day of the session to discuss the Constitution. Starting February 18, we will table two ordinances and five key bills, including those related to sandbox, 25% reservation in law schools, UGC pay grade, implementation of Atal Bhujal Yojana on a pilot basis and an Act to regulate properties of charitable trusts and religious institutions,” said Madhuswamy.

Setting up of a regulatory sandbox, first announced by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa at the 22nd Bengaluru Tech Summit, will be the first of its kind of law in the country. The legal framework was being considered for the setting up of a sandbox that allows tech entrepreneurs to test their products before going live. The state cabinet in December last year approved an amendment to a bill seeking reservation for local students at the National Law School of India University. The bill proposes 25% reservation for students who have studied in Karnataka for at least 10 years in admissions to NLSIU.

The minister also said that the state government will implement the Atal Bhujal scheme in Chikkanayakanahalli on a pilot basis. “The groundwater table in 14 districts has dropped below alarming levels. We intend to implement this central scheme on a pilot basis to recharge groundwater,” the minister said.

