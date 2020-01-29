 Babus to work from villages: Revenue Minister R Ashok

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Starting next month, deputy commissioners across the state will do a Nayak, visiting villages for a day, listening to grievances and solving problems on the spot.

The ‘Government at your doorstep’ initiative would require deputy commissioners (DC) and their official teams to spend a whole day at a village, Revenue minister R Ashok said at an event to hand over title deeds to 10,000 beneficiaries under the Akrama-Sakrama scheme in the city on Tuesday.

“People make multiple trips to the district headquarters to get their tasks completed. All these years, people would go to the government. Now, through this initiative, the government will come to their doorstep. Under the ‘Government at your doorstep’ initiative officials will visit villages and hear out the grievances of the people there,’’ Ashok said.

DCs, accompanied by assistant commissioners, tahsildars, revenue inspectors and other officials, will have to spend one day a month at a village. Between 11 am to 5 pm they will hear out the grievances of people in and around the village. Any grievance should be resolved on spot. The DC should also eat a meal cooked at a Dalit person’s house. This initiative will be launched in next 15 days.

The state government is planning to give title deeds to 60K beneficiaries across the state. Government has received close to three lakh applications of which the government has selected 60,000 applicants on priority. The illegal constructed houses of not more than 4,000 sqft outside BBMP limits and 600 sqft in BBMP limits, by paying a prescribed fee, can be regularised.

Do not a pay bribe: CM

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said the purpose of the Akrama Sakrama scheme - under which the state government had chosen 10,000 illegal houses to be regularised - was to ensure a house for all people. “If officials demand a bribe bring it to our notice. We will suspend the officer,’’ Yediyurappa said.