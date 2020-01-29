Absent for months, Dinesh Gundu Rao turns up at Congress HQ

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: While the saga over who will be the next KPCC chief continues on, Dinesh Gundu Rao, who resigned as the committee’s president on December 9, and who had stopped attending to party work, was spotted at the office on Queen’s Road,Bengaluru, on Tuesday.

Gundu Rao’s return, he clarified, is not a fresh appointment. He said he will stick around until the new president is appointed, which, some in the party suggest, could be after the Delhi elections.

Former Union minister Mallikarjun Kharge’s name has been doing the rounds as one of the frontrunners for the post, and while the senior Congress leader has expressed disinterest in the past, many say he is still one among the top picks.

Meanwhile, former minister D K Shivakumar, who is also said to be a frontrunner for the post of KPCC president and who has been in Delhi for the past few days, will return to the state on Wednesday, and will tour parts of Kalaburagi from Wednesday onwards.